Morocco's Hebrew Law Book Draws Attention to The Country's Diversity

A book exploring the influence of Hebrew law in Morocco has drawn attention to the country’s history of diversity and religious coexistence.

A presentation on the book, “When Morocco Gives Meaning to its Diversity: the Singularity of Hebrew Law in Morocco,” published by the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, was held at the “Bayt Dakira” in Essaouira.

The first book printed in Africa: Jacob ben Asher's Yoreh De'ah, printed in Fez, Morocco, by Jewish printers in 1516.



Printing reached Africa 23 years before Central America, 38 years before Russia, 65 years before South America (Peru) and 122 years before North America. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/VQL99RvLZT — Incunabula (@incunabula) November 26, 2020

The publication contains numerous articles by leading researchers and scholars on the nature impact of Hebrew law in the kingdom and its role in promoting peace, harmony and coexistence.

“In Morocco, the Jewish tradition and its coexistence with Islam is based on a long history. The two cultures have been intimately linked for centuries,” Konrad-Adenauer Foundation Country Director Steffen Krüger wrote in the book’s foreword.

Abdellah Ouzitane, founding president of the Center for Studies and Research on Hebrew Law in Morocco, likewise noted that “understanding the challenges of this Moroccan singularity and its promotion is a responsibility we all share because every culture is enriched by its historical roots.”

MAP - Book on Singularity of Hebrew Law in Morocco Presented in Essaouirahttps://t.co/PDtDkytXhi pic.twitter.com/S0ZYvn7ZWd — AMAN (@AMAN_Alliance) February 16, 2021

Apart from the book presentation, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Center for Studies and Research on Hebrew Law in Morocco and the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation.

Morocco has historically had a significant Jewish population, peaking at 250,000 in 1940, and the kingdom maintains solid ties with its diaspora Jewish community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.