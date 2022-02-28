  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Mosul Central Library: A Testament to History After ISIS

Mosul Central Library: A Testament to History After ISIS

Payton Bruni

Payton Bruni

Published February 28th, 2022 - 10:24 GMT
Mosul Library: A Testament to History and Recovery After ISIS
A picture taken on Feb. 19, 2022, shows Mosul Central Library which has been refurbished with financing from a UN agency and was officially inaugurated today. The storied library boasted a million titles before Islamic State group jihadists rampaged through it, toppling book shelves and burning ancient texts. Now, almost five years after their defeat, the war-battered northern metropolis is trying to rebuild the pride of the city long known as a literature hub with countless booksellers and archives guarding rare manuscripts. Four floors high with a sleek glass exterior, the Mosul Central Library will have an initial 32,000 books. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)

It was burned, bombed and looted by ISIS, but Mosul’s Central Library is once again open to the public and standing as a testament to Iraq’s history as well as its resiliency.

The library was re-opened on Feb. 19, 2022, and originally founded in 1921. It became one of the greatest stores of knowledge in Iraq and the second largest library in the country.

(Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)

 

It housed cultural artifacts, ancient manuscripts and thousands of books, but when ISIS took control of Mosul most everything in the library was destroyed. This included literature dating back to the Ottoman Empire and statues dating back to 9th century BCE.

In 2015 when the library was ransacked, then UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova said it was “one of the most devastating acts of destruction of library collections in human history.”

Mosul Central Library after it was destroyed by ISIS. Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP

 

But today, the library is back with support and donations from countries around the world. According to the Central Library website, “The word ‘impossible’ does not exist in our dictionary” is written along the library’s entrance, and the library itself is a symbol of triumph over terrorism.

It reportedly houses over 30,000 books, a theater with seating for over 1,000 students, computer equipment and historical documents similar to those previously lost during ISIS’ destruction.

(Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP)
Tags:IraqMosullibraryISISLiteratureculture

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...