Mountain Famous 'Selfie' Gorilla Ndakasi Dies at 14

Ndakasi, Gorilla who photobombed a selfie dies in the arms of her caretaker.

She died September 26 at age 14 in the Democratic Republic of Congo after “a prolonged illness,” said the park where she lived.

Ndakazi "took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma," a statement from the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Tuesday.

Andre Bauma met Ndakasi when she was just 2 months old, just after she was holding onto her mother's dead body.

Ndakasi the mountain gorilla became known the world over for her adorable selfie with a park ranger in Congo.

'It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature," Ndakasi's caretaker said.

The viral photo had people in stitches at the way Ndakasi mimics Mathieu Shamavu, who along with Andre Bauma, rescued her in 2007.

Ndakasi became known for photobombing a selfie with fellow mountain gorilla Ndeze and park ranger Mathieu Shamavu at Virunga National Park.



Before Ndakasi went viral on the Internet, she was featured in many TV shows and documentaries. She was also a part of the documentary named Virunga.