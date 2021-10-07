Mountain Famous 'Selfie' Gorilla Ndakasi Dies at 14

  1. Home
Ewelina Lepionko

Published October 7th, 2021 - 12:36 GMT
Ndakasi, the gorilla in a viral 2019 selfie (Twitter)
Highlights
'Beloved' mountain gorilla Ndakasi has passed away.

Ndakasi, Gorilla who photobombed a selfie dies in the arms of her caretaker. 

She died September 26 at age 14 in the Democratic Republic of Congo after “a prolonged illness,” said the park where she lived. 

Ndakazi "took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma," a statement from the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Tuesday.

Andre Bauma met Ndakasi when she was just 2 months old, just after she was holding onto her mother's dead body.

'It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature," Ndakasi's caretaker said.

The viral photo had people in stitches at the way Ndakasi mimics Mathieu Shamavu, who along with Andre Bauma, rescued her in 2007.

Before Ndakasi went viral on the Internet, she was featured in many TV shows and documentaries. She was also a part of the documentary named Virunga. 


