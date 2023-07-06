MrBeast breaks records on Threads, surpasses Zuckerberg in followers

ALBAWABA-Renowned YouTuber and social media influencer, MrBeast, has achieved an unprecedented milestone on the Threads app.

Within a few hours of joining, he amassed over a million followers, surpassing the follower count of Threads' CEO and Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg. So far, MrBeast has amassed an astonishing 1.6 million followers on Threads within a mere 24 hours, outshining Zuckerberg's followers count of approximately 1.4 million.

This development is particularly noteworthy as the CEO of Meta recently launched the Threads app as a direct competitor to Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk.



With Musk imposing various restrictions on Twitter users, the launch of Threads introduces a potential new rivalry between the two social media giants, Meta and Twitter.

The growing popularity of MrBeast on Threads hints at the platform's potential to shake up the social media landscape and attract a diverse range of influential users.

