Murder of Expat Who Worked as Personal Trainer Spark Outrage in Saudi

The murder of a Moroccan expat who worked as a personal trainer at an exclusive sports club in Riyadh has sparked outrage in Saudi Arabia.



The trainer died after the suspected killer, a local Saudi, stormed the sports club where he worked and stabbed Moroccan national Yousef Mouj, 33, to death on Sunday.



Eyewitnesses said that after killing Mouj the 30-year-old Saudi suspect warned onlookers at the club not to intervene, before leaving the building still carrying his knife.



The victim's relatives told local media that there had been an altercation with the alleged killer prior to the incident.





Saudis decried the killing and took to social media to express their anger, using the hashtag "stabbing during fitness time", which made the rounds on the internet.

"No matter how strong we are, we can't protect ourselves from the eyes of murderers. Rest in Peace! May justice shine upon you," wrote one Twitter user.

The suspect, who is a member of the sports club, was arrested on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, quoting a police spokesperson.

