Murder in The Name of Honor!

The Criminal Court prosecutor has charged a 65-year-old woman with the premeditated murder of her married daughter for reasons related to “family honour” earlier in the month in Mafraq.

The 39-year-old victim received one fatal stab wound to the heart allegedly by her mother while at her home on March 11, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“We were informed that a woman stabbed her daughter and we headed to the crime scene and arrested the mother without any major incident,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that the victim had marital problems with her husband and returned to live with the suspect almost two years ago.

Security teams arrived at the scene and arrested the womanhttps://t.co/IT2oZSF7c2 — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 11, 2021

On the day of the incident, the senior judicial source maintained, the victim felt pain in her stomach and went to see a doctor with the suspect.

The woman and her mother were informed by the physician that the victim was five-month pregnant, according to the senior judicial source.

A protest in front of Parliament denouncing so-called honor crimes, Amman, 2000.

When do we stop just offering condemnations and start organizing a collective effort aiming for change? pic.twitter.com/Vd4c1kbxk8 — History of Jordan - تاريخ الأردن (@historyjordan46) July 18, 2020

“The physician congratulated the mother telling her that her daughter was pregnant,” the senior judicial source said.

When the pair returned home, the senior judicial source said quoting initial testimony of the suspect, “the mother grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her daughter once in the chest”.

When investigators and the police arrived at the house, the senior judicial source maintained, “the suspect claimed that she murdered her daughter in a moment of rage after learning of her pregnancy”.

From today’s #protest in #Amman #Jordan to stand in solidarity with victims of #DomesticViolence and the so called honor killing and to demand a change and reform to laws that give an easy way out to the family members committing those crimes pic.twitter.com/qSIvSRdIPd — Rawan Bannoura (@RawanBannoura) July 22, 2020

“The suspect told investigators that she committed the murder to cleanse her family’s honour,” according to the senior judicial source, based on initial questioning of the suspect by the Criminal Court’s prosecutor.

A second medical source told The Jordan Times that the victim died of a single stab wound that “penetrated the victim’s heart causing her immediate death”.

The senior judicial source said that the criminal court prosecutor had questioned the victim’s family members and husband to learn more about the incident.

“Everyone was ruled out in the family, including the victim’s male siblings, of any involvement in the stabbing death of the woman,” the senior judicial source said.

Investigators concluded that the mother was the “sole perpetrator in the stabbing incident, and she remains detained at a women’s correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.