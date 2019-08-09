Museum Apologizes after Pictures of Partygoers in Blackface and 'Colonial Attire'

A Belgian museum has apologised after 'hurtful and humiliating' pictures emerged of partygoers in blackface and wearing colonial-style clothing.

Images from the event organised by Thé Dansant at the Africa Museum went viral after a number of attendees were spotted in racist attire.

One image shows a man in blackface, which originated when performers would paint their faces to mock African slaves, and prompted criticism on social media.

Patrick Slack, wrote on Facebook: 'Dear white people, how many times do you need to be reminded that black face is never appropriate, even at an African themed party.'

The African-themed event was advertised as having a dress code of 'la sape, colorful, wakanda, future african.'

Event organisers Thé Dansant told CNN: 'We're sorry for some people that were absent and took the dress code in a negative way.





'As an organization we neither stand behind the one person that painted his face black.

'But this person does not represent the whole event.'

The museum apologised for the incident in a lengthy Instagram post.

It said: 'We agreed to provide access to the site based on the recommendation of the municipality of Tervuren.

'When the event was announced on Facebook, we noticed that the dress code suggested by Thé Dansant would likely encourage highly clichéd and stereotypical representations of people of African origin.

'The museum immediately contacted Thé Dansant to point out the potential consequences of this approach, and to ask the organizers to change the dress code.

'This measure turned out to be insufficient as some of the participants still chose to wear stereotypical outfits. A number of hurtful and humiliating photos taken during the event are now circulating online.

'The Africa Museum misjudged this situation and should have played a greater role in imposing clear requirements and/or conditions in advance.

'We take this incident seriously, and want to apologize for mishandling the situation in such a way that this took place.

'We take responsibility for this lapse in judgment, and are working on an ethical action plan for upcoming events so that this will not happen in the future.'

The Africa Museum has previously courted controversy for housing items taken from the Democractic Republic of Congo, during the Belgian occupation of the country.

A number of protests have taken place against the museum, imploring the country to give back items stolen from the DRC.

This article has been adapted from its original source.