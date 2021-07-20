Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Adha in COVID’s Shadow

  1. Home
Published July 20th, 2021 - 07:56 GMT
Sheep lie down in the straw in front of a mosque near Pristina, on July 20, 2021, during the sacrificial Eid al-Adha festival. Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and is celebrated in remembrance of Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to God
Sheep lie down in the straw in front of a mosque near Pristina, on July 20, 2021, during the sacrificial Eid al-Adha festival. Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and is celebrated in remembrance of Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to God. Armend NIMANI / AFP
Wishing you all a happy Eid al Adha!

Known as Eid al-Adha, Eid ul Adha, Id-ul-Azha, Id-ul-Zuha, Hari Raya Haji or Bakr-id, the 'Feast of Sacrifice is the most important feast of the Muslim calendar.

This festival is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. As the exact day is based on lunar sightings, the date may vary. Depending on the country, the celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha can last anywhere between two and four days. 

The holiday also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is different from another major Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which was recently celebrated in May to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Under usual circumstances, Muslims would visit mosques and have large community gatherings. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations are looking a bit different this year.

During the festival, families that can afford to sacrifice a ritually acceptable animal (sheep, goat, camel, or cow) do so and then divide the flesh equally among themselves, the poor, and friends and neighbors. Eid al-Adha is also a time for visiting with friends and family and for exchanging gifts. 


