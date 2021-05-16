  1. Home
Muslims of Chicago Lash Out at Biden For Israel's Support

Published May 16th, 2021 - 06:45 GMT
A young demonstrator painted his face with the colors of the Palestine flag as people demonstrate in support of Palestine during the Los Angeles Nakba 73: Resistance Until Liberation rally and protest from the US Federal Building to the Consulate of Israel
A young demonstrator painted his face with the colors of the Palestine flag as people demonstrate in support of Palestine during the Los Angeles Nakba 73: Resistance Until Liberation rally and protest from the US Federal Building to the Consulate of Israel on May 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in cities across North America on Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the worst violence in years flared between the Jewish state and Islamist militants. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP
"Our government should not fund state violence in any form, anywhere," she added.

A Chicago-based pro-Palestine advocacy group lashed out at the Biden administration for having the 'audacity' to defend Israel's attacks on Palestinian people.

The American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a Chicago-based nonprofit, has appealed to Arabs and Muslims in the United States to reject the Biden administration's invitation to celebrate Eid with them online on May 16. 

The non-profit, which is meant to "support the American public and media about issues related to Palestine," argued that President Joe Biden's statements on Israeli aggression on Palestine were "outrageous" and make him complicit in the violence being perpetrated by the Zionist forces against Palestinians.  

"The statements not only completely ignore the Israeli assault on Al-Aqsa and the Muslims worshipping inside, the expulsion taking place in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and the ongoing siege of Gaza that has already claimed the lives of hundreds, but also have the audacity to lay the blame on the victims; the Palestinian people," the AMP said in a press statement.

Although Biden received overwhelming support from American Muslims during the US presidential election, his comments on Israel have rubbed them up the wrong way, even sparking anger and condemnation from several Democratic Party lawmakers, including Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.  

"We can't stand idly by when the United States government sends $3.8 billion of military aid to Israel that is used to demolish Palestinian homes, imprison Palestinian children and displace Palestinian families," said Congresswoman Pressley while addressing the senate on Friday 

"Our government should not fund state violence in any form, anywhere," she added.

The American Muslims for Palestine echoed a similar view in its press release saying the US is "party to the war crimes committed by Israel" as Washington has funded and armed the Israeli forces to the teeth and to the tune of "$3.8 billion" per year. 

The massive US funding to Israel is in turn used to purchase heavy weapons from US manufacturers and then used on the Palestinian people, according to AMP.  

The AMP slammed the Biden administration for giving a "callous response" to Israeli aggression, which has claimed the lives of 140 Palestinians, including 39 children and at least 20 women. 

"We will not allow the White House to exploit our holy Eid celebrations for political gain at the expense of the Palestinian people," AMP said. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

