Mystery creature found on beach, looks like mermaid

ALBAWABA A strange creature resembling a "mermaid" was found on one of the beaches of the Australian coast, according to what was published by the "New York Post." It spread on social media platforms.

Uploader Bobbi-Lee Oates, 34, described the skeletal remains she came across while walking along the beach in Keppel Sands, Queensland, as bearing an uncanny resemblance to the shape of a mermaid.

"We were driving along the beach looking for a campsite, and we couldn't help but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human's," recalled Oates. "So we instantly stopped in our confusion as to what the hell could this be, and why does this look like a human skull?"

Accompanying photos reveal the intriguing oceanic enigma, featuring a dome-shaped humanoid skull and splayed-out ribs reminiscent of the alien's appearance in "Predator."

Oates estimated the creature to be approximately 6 feet long : "It had a human-shaped skull with an elongated jawline, and its hair was similar in color to that of a cow or kangaroo, but with missing patches due to decomposition."

She continued, "It was exactly like a mermaid shape, but hairy, as it seemed to have a tail or limb of some sort." The astonished witness expressed her "shock" at the strikingly human-like appearance of the corpse.

The project manager of the Animal Science Society in London, Rob Devil, described the creature as a type of small whale after reviewing the photos. He confirmed his inability to determine the matter further due to his unfamiliarity with the area and the whale species found there.