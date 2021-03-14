Naked Cyclists Ride in Cape Town For Safe Cycling, Against Fossil Fuels

Hundreds of cyclists bared all as they rode around Cape Town to protest the use of fossil fuels and raise awareness of safe cycling as part of the World Naked Bike Ride.

Now in its 18th year, pedestrians got an eye-full as men and women stripped out of their clothes for the breezy ride around the city.

A Facebook page set up for the event said: 'Your dress code depends on you.

Dress as you dare to attract attention to a worthy cause to save our planet.

'Issues like fossil fuel dependency, climate change, consumerism, patriarchal mind control, planet positive, people positive and body positivity.'

Despite not wearing any clothes, some protestors stayed Covid safe by wearing face masks for the ride.

Others covered themselves in glitter and slogans as part of the world wide event.

Organisers of the London leg of the World Naked Bike Ride are hoping to hold this year's event on 14 August after 2020's was cancelled because of the pandemic.

A statement read: 'It is impossible to be certain how the pandemic will affect our lives in the summer, but it looks like the government will encourage a return to normal activities.'

