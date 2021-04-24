National Sovereignty, Children’s Day Celebrations Light-Up Turkey

Children across the country dressed up and decorated their homes for virtual celebrations, while a few social-distanced ceremonies allowed some to spread the holiday joy.

Every year on April 23, schools, stadiums and streets in Turkey light up with celebrations as children sing, dance and read poetry to mark the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Normally, it’s a day that many children await with excited anticipation, ready to show off their latest dance moves, shiniest shoes and memorised poetry for which they had diligently prepared in the weeks leading up to the celebrations.

This year, like the last one, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the usual celebrations, but children in different cities are celebrating at home and participating in low-key official celebrations.

