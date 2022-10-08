Netflix Tackles Women in Kuwaiti Finance, Sets to Break The Mould

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 8th, 2022 - 01:55 GMT
The Exchange (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Kuwait's latest hot series is to be premiered on Netflix in 2023 with top Kuwaiti blustering stars. 

The Exchange is the latest Netflix production centering on two women who enter the Kuwaiti financial market with much intrigue, both financial and political to follow led by celebrity actress activist Nadia Ahmad.

Everyone is excited about the streamlining series as shown by its coverage on the social media with Kuwait Times doing a short review on the coming TV production, putting it this way: "...The drama revolves around two women making their way into the boys club of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, on the eve of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of the country,"

 

Every is waiting to see how women do in a financial world dominated by me and especially with top actors like Mohammad Al Mansour, Rawan Mahdi and Faisal Al-Amiri. 

