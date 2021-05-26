New Exhibit Showcases Egypt's Artistic, Architectural Heritage

The Cairo Opera House will open, on Monday, an Architectural Heritage Exhibition titled “Cairo 50”, which will showcase the artistic and architectural heritage of Egypt.

Magdy Saber, President of the Cairo Opera House, and Ashraf Reda, CEO of the Arts and Culture Complex at Helwan University, will open the exhibition at 6 pm.

It will be held at the Cairo Opera House’s Salah Taher Hall, and will run from 24 to 30 May, and will include paintings by a group of artists, including: Dr Mustafa Rumaih; Dr Ashraf Zaki; Yasser Jeissah; Mohamed Al-Azhari; and the sculptor Hossam Hussein.

The exhibition aims to express the artistic and architectural heritage, as well as the cultural and historical depth, of Egypt, in order to consolidate the Egyptian identity. The country is widely considered to be a beacon of art and culture, particularly in the Arab world.

The ‘Cairo 50’ exhibition will present paintings from the 1940s and 1950s, a period that has been given the description, “If you want to see the modernity of Paris and the magic of Vienna, go to Cairo”.

The exhibition has organised by a committee of plastic artists, including Dr Murad Darwish and Dr Abdel-Hamid Al-Jazzar, as well as the artists Mohamed Al-Sayegh, Nashat Abdul-Mawla, Mohamed Khalaf, Rifai Al-Desouky, Nermin Badawi, and Esraa Amer.

