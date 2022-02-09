A new guide to the art of Palestinian embroidery has just been published.

This book is the culmination of several years of study, research and drawing by two Palestinian artists, Sliman Mansour and Nabil Anani.

The first chapter introduces the reader to the history, development and functions of Palestinian embroidery.

The book contains 642 designs (motifs) copied from a large number of Palestinian traditional costumes. The designs (motifs) were simplified and drawn meticulously on graph paper as true to the origin as possible. The colors for the thread were specified by designating their number according to the DMC catalog so that those doing embroidery can reproduce the original work true to color.

The designs (motifs) are given numbers and general information such as their popular names, their place in the thobe (dress) and their geographical background. Such information is aimed at facilitating the work of researches and embroiders alike.

The book is in Arabic but contains mostly design illustrations that can be understood by and useful to non-Arabic speakers.

The book is available at bookshops in the Middle East as well as by the Palestine Museum US.

Traditional Palestinian embroidery is called tatreez. It is a skill many women in Palestine learn as children and practice into adulthood, both to decorate their own homes and also for income generation. Embroidery patterns are traditionally cross-stitched on dresses and headdresses, while now it is put on all kinds of dresses, bags, scarfs and accessories and there are leading Arab designers who specialize in creating outfits featuring tatreez patters.

Palestine Museum US was founded by Palestinian American businessman Faisal Saleh who, after over 40 years of entrepreneurial work, is turning his attention to managing the most ambitious Palestinian media project in the United States. Located in Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA, the museum opened its doors on April 22, 2018.