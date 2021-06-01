  1. Home
New Mass Grave Discovered in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Published June 1st, 2021 - 04:16 GMT
Woman, granddaughter search for her father’s grave in the cemetery
Woman and her granddaughter search for her father’s grave in the cemetery (Shutterstock)
Remains of at least three people were unearthed during the excavations and they are thought to have been Bosnian Muslims killed in 1992-95 during the Bosnian War.

Authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday discovered a new mass grave containing bone remains estimated to belong to civilians killed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

The new mass grave was discovered in the Dobro Polje village of southern Kalinovik city, the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina said.

Remains of at least three people were unearthed during the excavations and they are thought to have been Bosnian Muslims killed in 1992-95 during the Bosnian War.

The exhumation is still ongoing and will be carried out with machines and manually with participation of officials from Prosecutor's Office and the Bosnia and Herzegovina Research and Protection Agency (SIPA).

According to the data by the institute, more than 550 mass graves have been found in the country so far since the war.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

