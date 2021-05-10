Ninja Turtle Takes a Bite Out of His Owner's Arm!

This is the dramatic moment a turtle takes a bite out of his owner's arm as she makes a video about her beloved pet.

Mary Pauline Pineda said she had just finished cleaning the turtle pond in her garden in Pampanga province, Philippines, when the incident happened on April 8.

The proud owner had been demonstrating how big her favourite pet had grown for a video on Tik Tok.

In the clip Ms Pineda is seen turning the animal round to show the camera its size when the creature suddenly becomes agitated and snaps at her.

Grabbing onto the flesh of her forearm with its beak the turtle holds on for several seconds as his owner loudly screams for it to let go and shouts to her father for help.

Ms Pineda said: 'I was amazed at how fast they grew so I thought of recording a video.

'However, he was a bit uncooperative that day and not in the mood.'

Following the video's success on social media, where it has gained more than 500k views, Ms Pineda shared a photo of her injuries.

my turtle trying to bite my finger off<3 pic.twitter.com/didx6PxO6H — em (@clipsrules) May 6, 2021

The image shows a prominent round bruise and broken skin in the middle of her forearm.

One social media user wrote: 'You were bitten because the turtle got dizzy... why are you spinning him around inside his house?'

Whilst another commented: 'Peter Parker became Spiderman. Did you become a teenage mutant ninja turtle?'

Another user praised the turtle owner for not letting it fall to the ground after the attack, writing: 'I still salute you, someone else might have just let the turtle fall. Even if she got hurt, she still held it.'

