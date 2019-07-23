No Criminal Charges Against Cristiano Ronaldo for Alleged Rape in 2009

The Clark County district attorney's office in Nevada announced Monday it will not pursue criminal charges against Cristiano Ronaldo for an alleged rape in 2009.

The office released a statement declaring no charges will be forthcoming against Ronaldo after a request for prosecution was submitted July 8.

"Based upon a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors noted that immediately after the alleged assault, the accuser refused to identify the suspect or where the crime occurred.

"Without knowing the identity of the perpetrator or the location of the crime, detectives were unable to search for and impound vital forensic evidence," the statement read.

In January, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a warrant to collect a DNA sample to authorities in Italy, where Ronaldo plays for professional soccer team Juventus F.C., in order to determine whether it matched DNA found on the dress of Kathryn Mayorga.

Mayorga said Ronaldo raped her at his penthouse suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on June 13, 2009.

Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the accusations and his lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen, has stated he maintains he and Mayorga had consensual sex.

This article has been adapted from its original source.