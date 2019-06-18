No Way! Angry Husband Throws Wife From 3rd Floor in Egypt

A worker threw his wife, S.Z.H., 26, from the third floor of the Family Court at Berket al-Sabe’, Monufiya governorate, due to family disagreements.

The wife had filed a claim against her husband because of marital disputes. She was transferred to the Berket al-Sabe’ Central Hospital, where she was diagnosed with pelvic fractures and internal bleeding.

A claim was filed on the incident and prosecution was informed for investigation.





The latest statistics issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed a rise in divorce rates across Egypt’s governorates during the first eight months of 2018, an increase compared to 2017.

According to the statistics obtained by Al-Ahram portal, Cairo had the highest percentage of divorce certificates, estimated at 22,194 certificates, followed by Giza governorate’s total of 12,596 certificates, and Alexandria with 11,592 certificates.

This article has been adapted from its original source.