Nobel Literary Winner Annie Ernaux Under Fire by Israel

ALBAWABA - Sarah Wilkinson writes on twitter the Israeli media is fuming with anger because French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Israeli media fuming that French writer Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature: pro-Palestininism is humanitarianism, it's fitting she won https://t.co/cNvHEboiOu — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 9, 2022

The social media is in a state of joy about her win by the Swedish Academy, congratulating her accolade in the most auspicious manner. Ernaux is a well-known novelist and has a career that spans five decades, is known for her pro-Palestinian views.

Let's congratulate French novelist Annie Ernaux for winning the Nobel Prize for Literature on Oct 6th and being a supporter of Palestine and BDS!



"Israel is the colonizing power. Palestine is colonized. This is not a conflict: this is apartheid."

Letter signed by Ernaux in 2021 pic.twitter.com/J83FaAv56r — Miko Peled (@mikopeled) October 8, 2022

The Palestine Chronicle states The Jerusalem Post said that she called “to boycott Israeli cultural events, release terrorists and called Israel apartheid.” But the Post would do that wouldn't they?

Annie Ernaux, the long-standing defender of the Palestine cause and BDS, won the Nobel Prize for Literature. pic.twitter.com/xBm7a7YJyG — Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) October 9, 2022

In 2021, as Israel ejected Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem and conducted a ruthless bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip that killed more than 250 Palestinians, Ernaux signed a letter “against apartheid” that condemned Israel for its actions, the Palestine Chronicle writes.