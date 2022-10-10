  1. Home
  Nobel Literary Winner Annie Ernaux Under Fire by Israel

Nobel Literary Winner Annie Ernaux Under Fire by Israel

Published October 10th, 2022
Annie Ernaux: Under fire from Israel
Annie Ernaux: Under fire from Israel

ALBAWABA - Sarah Wilkinson writes on twitter the Israeli media is fuming with anger because French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. 

The social media is in a state of joy about her win by the Swedish Academy, congratulating her accolade in the most auspicious manner. Ernaux is a well-known novelist and has a career that spans five decades, is known for her pro-Palestinian views. 

The Palestine Chronicle states The Jerusalem Post said that she called “to boycott Israeli cultural events, release terrorists and called Israel apartheid.” But the Post would do that wouldn't they?

In 2021, as Israel ejected Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem and conducted a ruthless bombing campaign on the besieged Gaza Strip that killed more than 250 Palestinians, Ernaux signed a letter “against apartheid” that condemned Israel for its actions, the Palestine Chronicle writes. 

 

 

