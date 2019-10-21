Not Iraq But Kashmir: Thousands Beat Their Chests in Streets for Karbala Martyrs

Even as the authorities prevented mourning processions in some parts of Srinagar, the capital city of Indian administered Kashmir, Arba'een rallies were held in other parts of the region.

Thousands of mourners, including women and children poured into the streets, beating their chests and reciting elegies and hymns to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Arba'een marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and his companions in the deserts of Karbala in presently Iraq in 681 AD.





Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, the mourners said these commemorations are aimed at renewing their pledge of allegiance to the teachings and ideals of Imam Hussein and his loyal companions who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the true essence of Islam.

The mourning gatherings were also addressed by religious scholars who threw light on the philosophy and significance of Imam Hussein's uprising.

The participants raised slogans in favor of the oppressed people of the world. They condemned India’s move to strip Kashmir of its special status and New Delhi's crackdown on the region’s political leaders and activists.

They condemned the violence perpetrated by the western-backed countries to defile the spirit of Islam. The mourners also criticized certain Muslim countries for playing into the hands of enemies and shedding the blood of their own brothers in faith.

These mourners have defied restrictions and have taken to the streets to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala. They expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the

