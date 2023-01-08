ICESCO names Nouakchott cultural capital

ALBAWABA - Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, was named the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2023.

The recent designation came from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) at a ceremony attended by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, top ministers and dignitaries from the Islamic and Arab worlds.

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, ICESCO's director-general, also attended the ceremony in the Palais des Congres that discussed Mauritanian cultural diplomacy and the impact of Mauritanian scholars on science, culture and thought globally.

The designation of Nouakchott means that year-long cultural activities will take place there, including those related to culture, tradition, values and science.

“There has been a great surge in interactions with the Islamic world and African nations in Iran’s new government,” said Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili.