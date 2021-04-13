A NY Parent Want to Marry Their Adult Biological Child!

A New York parent who wants to marry their adult biological child is suing to overturn laws banning incest, saying marriage is a matter of 'individual autonomy'.

The parent filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on April 1 asking a judge to declare incest laws unconstitutional and unenforceable so that they can wed their offspring in a ceremony in New York City.

The identities of both the parent and the child are not known, with the gender, ages, hometowns and nature of their relationship not detailed in the suit, seen by the New York Post.

The suit says the parent wishes to remain anonymous because they recognize that their hopes of marrying their child is 'an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant.'

'The proposed spouses are adults. The proposed spouses are biological parent and child,' the suit reads.

'The proposed spouses are unable to procreate together.'

According to the suit, the parent and child regard themselves as a 'PAACNP' couple - 'Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable' couple - and claim it would 'diminish their humanity' if they could not marry one another.

'Parent-and-adult-child couples for whom procreation is either virtually or literally impossible can aspire to the transcendent purposes of marriage and seek fulfillment in its highest meaning,' it reads.

The claimant argues that the 'enduring bond of marriage' would take the parent and child union to a 'greater level of expression, intimacy and spirituality.'

They claim they want to propose to their other half but have not yet done so because they would 'sustain emotional harm' if they became engaged when they are legally unable to tie the knot.

Under New York law, incest is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.

Incestuous marriages are not recognized by the state and couples who do marry face up to six months behind bars and a fine.

The parent and child at the crux of the lawsuit have not yet filed for a marriage license, according to the Post.

Manhattan family and matrimonial law attorney Eric Wrubel told the outlet this means the litigation is 'premature' insofar as the couple have not actually been denied any rights yet.

Wrubel also said he doubts the suit will be successful, pointing out the taboo of incest.

'It's never gonna fly,' he said.

'The closest you can come is Woody Allen, and that wasn't his daughter, it was an adopted child whom he never adopted and it still turns people's stomachs.'

In 1992, the nation was shocked when it emerged Woody Allen, then 56, had been having an affair with Soon-Yi Previn, then 21, the adoptive daughter of his long-term partner Mia Farrow.

Allen and Previn later married and remain together to this day.

