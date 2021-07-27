Old Bridge Diving Competition Held in Mostar

Men take part in the 455th edition of the Old Bridge Diving competition in Mostar, in Bosnia.

The Old Bridge in Bosnian Mostar is a stone crossing suspended over the Neretva River. Diving off Stari Most dates back to the 17th century when young men started to dive from the country's most recognizable landmark in a sort of maturity test in a very traditional technique. Today, the fine art of cliff diving is equally respected.

Among the 32 competitors from the entire region, after two series of jumps, Dragan Milnovic and Emil Tiro won the championship titles of the traditional high jumps from the Old Bridge in Mostar.

Mostar’s traditional jumps from the Old Bridge are of an international character and that the competitors come from the entire region, and this year, as he pointed out, the jury was also international.

Built in the 16th century, the iconic bridge gracefully arches over the emerald water of Neretva River, connecting two parts of the old town in Mostar.

The Neretva River has incredible color. The stone, white riverbed, and the river banks contrast with its deep turquoise color. The water is unexpectedly warm - both locals and tourists soak their feet in it, wading by the shore. It is rather dangerous deeper, the river has a gusty current and strong whirlpools in its middle. But there are daredevils who do not hesitate to jump into its depths. And where to jump from - from the Old Bridge itself, which rises over 20m above the water!

On an ordinary summer day, these are jumps "for tourists": a jumper in characteristic red swimming trunks stands on the edge of the bridge, preparing to jump, while at the same time his friend collects donations from passers-by. When the amount is right, a jump takes place. But when the tourists do not spare their money, then the jump of the thread - the jumper gives up.

The real jumping festival, however, takes place at the end of July, when the annual jumping competition takes place - then you can admire jumps performed in several styles: regular on the legs, on the head in the "swallow" version, or the so-called. "broken".

Every year accidents happen because of carelessness.