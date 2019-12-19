Oman Celebrates World Arabic Language Day

Over 5,000 Arabic language teachers are currently working at various government schools in Oman. This was disclosed by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Wednesday on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day.

In a statement issued online, NCSI said: “The Arabic language teachers at government schools in Oman for the academic year 2018-2019 is 5,501 teachers where 2,851 are females and 2,650 are males.”



“The total number of Arabic language teachers in government schools that implement the project of inclusion of people with disabilities is 287 teachers.”

“While 20 Arabic language teachers at private education schools,” NCSI added

The World Arabic Language Day is celebrated on December 18 every year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.