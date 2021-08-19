One-Click Magic on World Photography Day

Over the centuries, photography has gone through many changes from copper plates to digital pictures.

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is observed all over the world to celebrated the art, craft, science, and history of photography.

This day is commemorated with an aim to encourage people who want to pursue photography as a hobby or career. A picture captures a thousand emotions locked in a frame. Photography is a form of art that immortalizes the moment forever. It has also become one of the most important and widely used modes of communication in the digital era.

Being a visual medium, it also informs and makes us more aware of the world we live in.

Photography is a very important medium of storytelling. Moreover, it is one of the few mediums which can convey a feeling instantly and more effectively than words can.

1950s :: Homai Vyarawalla Was India's First Woman Photojournalist #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/8AqxDghgWQ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 19, 2021

If not for photographs, the world would be robbed of innumerable memories and milestones. Photographs are so much more than just an instrument of nostalgia. It is an important tool in the preservation of history and an effective mode of storytelling that transcends the boundaries of languages and time. Therefore, it only seems fitting that a day is set aside to acknowledge and honor the magic of photography.

The methods for projecting and capturing images go a long way back into the past. Ancient Chinese and Greeks could have known the earliest methods to project an image on a screen with a pin-hole setup. In the 16th century, an Italian scientist modified the pin-hole “camera obscura” by using a lens instead of a hole to project the image. But this method couldn't permanently capture an image.

World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839, The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and a few months later, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world.

planeta.com

The Daguerreotype wasn’t the first permanent photographic image. In 1826, Niepce captured the earliest known permanent photograph known as “View from the Window at Le Gras” using a process called heliography.

Best wishes to all photogrphers on #WorldPhotographyDay who always seek to catch golden moment in cameras to make them as live. pic.twitter.com/KbF86qRaat — 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐯𝐞 (@HumanityEve) August 19, 2021

The first durable color photograph was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861. It was a set of three black-and-white photographs taken through red, green, and blue filters. However, the photographic emulsions then in use were insensitive to the spectrum, so the result was very imperfect and the demonstration was soon forgotten.