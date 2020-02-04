One Soul! 107-Year-Old Man Dies 13 Hours After His Wife in UAE

A 107-year-old Emirati man died some 13 hours after the death of his 90-year-old wife in the Wadi Ghalilah area in Ras Al Khaimah.

Relatives of the couple said they had been happily married for over 65 years.

"Both of them, though old and unwell, were looking after each other in love."

The added that the husband, identified as Ghazi Ali, was staying with his wife in Wadi Ghalilah, 40km to the north of Ras Al Khaimah city.

"The senior Emirati man, born in 1913, breathed his last on Monday at 5.30pm."

Mohamad Al Shehi, a grandson of the couple, said his grandfather was suffering from geriatric diseases.

"But, he could not make it when he knew of the death of his wife who died on the same day at around 4am."

Abed Al Marzouqi, manager of a funeral service, said both the husband and wife were buried in the same grave at Kheb Cemetery, to the north of Ras Al Khaimah.

"The wife was first buried on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 9am, while her husband was buried next to her early on Tuesday after the Fajr prayer."

