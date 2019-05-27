Out of Respect Tents are Used to Bury Muslim Women in The UAE

A tent-like cover can now be used in burying Muslim women at Abu Dhabi cemeteries as a sign of respect, authorities have announced.



Officials of the Abu Dhabi Municipality said the tent would cover the deceased throughout the burial process, in order to respect a woman's sanctity and privacy.

"The dignity of women has to be preserved, whether they are alive or dead," they said.

Saeed Al Ameri, head of cemetery services at Abu Dhabi Municipality, said: "This step embodies the lofty values that underpin our wise leadership in dealing with humans and preserving their dignity. These values stem from the top ideals of humanity."

The tent will cover the entire area of the grave, and it is equipped with adequate lighting and ventilation.

"It is placed over the grave during the burial of the woman's body and it is wide enough to accommodate the people laying down the body," said Al Ameri.

He noted that the concept of a tomb cover is already being implemented by other civic bodies in the UAE, such as the Ajman Municipality, which initiated the idea.

Recognising its importance, the Abu Dhabi Municipality decided to introduce the initiative for the Capital's graveyards, including the Bani Yas, Al Bateen and Samha cemeteries.

The municipality provides free maintenance services in the cemeteries to keep them clean and preserve the sanctity of the dead.





This article has been adapted from its original source.