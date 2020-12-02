Out of The Rut: Beirutetna Fest Drags Lebanon Into The Festive Season

Beirutetna, a social and economic development platform, is launching a festival starting Dec. 4 to bring life back to the capital ahead of the holidays season following a year of hardships and consecutive crises.

Beirutetna Festival will last until Dec. 30, with events and activities taking place in Beirut Souks, Saifi Village and Uruguay Street. The festival will hold a Christmas market and host four free concerts by renowned Lebanese artists including Ibrahim Maalouf, Tarek Yamani and Guy Manoukian.

On Dec. 4, the festival will open from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. For regular days, the festival will start at 4 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. On Christmas eve, the event will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

A statement from the organizers affirmed that all activities will take place in open-air venues with strict coronavirus prevention measures in place.



“We are looking forward to spreading some joy and bringing back hope to our fellow Lebanese. Come live Beirut,” the event statement said.

