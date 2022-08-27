Pakistan Under Water: Islamabad Appeals For Disparate Help

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published August 27th, 2022 - 07:43 GMT
Facing the floods
Facing the floods in Pakistan (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Pakistan is literally flooding because of the monsoon raise that started in June. The country is facing endless amounts of destruction. The floods are coming in tidal waves.  

You need to see the videos to believe what is happening on the ground. About 1000 people have been killed so far and the number is set to climb. 

The country's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is monitoring the situation with horror.

Vidal clips are going viral to show the awesomeness of this calamity that have displaced up to 30 million people with the government in Islamabad already declaring the country in a state of emergency according to AFP

It a national heartache with many on the social media finding the pictures unbelievable and difficult to understand because, just one instance, the gigantic waves of the floods and rivers thunder down across the country. Floods are sweeping land away and tearing up buildings and towers collapsing from the top downwards with deadly swathes of water. 

These floods have been the worse Pakistan has ever had in its history with the world literally falling under the feet of ordinary people who have nowhere to go. 

The videos speak for themselves in great abundance. "I have never seen such huge flooding because of rains in my life," octogenarian farmer Rahim Bakhsh Brohi told AFP near Sukkur, in southern Sindh province.

Red alerts for help have already gone out. Pakistan must not stand alone in its hour of need.

 

 

