Pakistan Under Water: Islamabad Appeals For Disparate Help

ALBAWABA - Pakistan is literally flooding because of the monsoon raise that started in June. The country is facing endless amounts of destruction. The floods are coming in tidal waves.

فيضانات في باكستان تتسبب في مشاهد مروعة وسقوط العديد من الضحايا وهدم المنازل pic.twitter.com/61Qo4cKJdT — الجزيرة مصر (@AJA_Egypt) August 26, 2022

You need to see the videos to believe what is happening on the ground. About 1000 people have been killed so far and the number is set to climb.

Just IN:— Flash floods wreak havoc in Pakistan; 4.6 million people affected: 300,000 homeless; over 1000 dead. 90% crops in sindh province ravaged. pic.twitter.com/Y56DAcy6JM — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) August 26, 2022

The country's National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is monitoring the situation with horror.

Thank you to friends in #India 🇮🇳 supporting the victims of flooding in Pakistan



Give and RT — https://t.co/MMoNScq0Kc pic.twitter.com/FUPq8qGkSR — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 27, 2022

Vidal clips are going viral to show the awesomeness of this calamity that have displaced up to 30 million people with the government in Islamabad already declaring the country in a state of emergency according to AFP.

Prayers Up for Pakistan 🇵🇰. Nearly 1000 dead and 10,000’s homeless following summer monsoon and floods



RETWEET & DONATE — https://t.co/MMoNSc7Rw4 pic.twitter.com/TXpH3D37vv — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 27, 2022

It a national heartache with many on the social media finding the pictures unbelievable and difficult to understand because, just one instance, the gigantic waves of the floods and rivers thunder down across the country. Floods are sweeping land away and tearing up buildings and towers collapsing from the top downwards with deadly swathes of water.

ذكرتني هذه السيدة الباكستانية بقصيدة "قلب الأم" لشاعر تونس أبي القاسم الشابي. اللهم فرج الكرب عن إخوتنا ضحايا #فيضانات_باكستان pic.twitter.com/PwKvkFA3X6 — محمد المختار الشنقيطي (@mshinqiti) August 26, 2022

These floods have been the worse Pakistan has ever had in its history with the world literally falling under the feet of ordinary people who have nowhere to go.

باكستان في بؤس شديد، فيضانات وسيول غير مسبوقة تضرب أكبر مدنها وتُخلف اكثر من الف قتيل و ٣٠ مليون نازح، الوضع مأساوي والدولة تعلن الطوارئ وتطلب مساعدة دولية، اللهم لطفك !



pic.twitter.com/oGEHHaggMG — د. حيدر بن علي اللواتي (@DrAl_Lawati) August 27, 2022

The videos speak for themselves in great abundance. "I have never seen such huge flooding because of rains in my life," octogenarian farmer Rahim Bakhsh Brohi told AFP near Sukkur, in southern Sindh province.

إخوانكم في #باكستان في كرب شديد ..

أكثر من 1000 حالة وفاة حتى الآن وأكثر من 30 مليون نازح بفعل الأمطار الغزيرة التي سببت فيضانات جارفة تتعرض لها البلاد حاليا ..

الوضع الإنساني سيء ..

الشعب الباكستاني الشقيق بحاجة إلى مساعدات عاجلة ..#فيضانات_باكستان pic.twitter.com/pRdmLWCtxD — جابر الحرمي (@jaberalharmi) August 26, 2022

Red alerts for help have already gone out. Pakistan must not stand alone in its hour of need.