Pakistani Husband Murders Wife Because She Wished to Study

A young woman from Pakistan was allegedly murdered by her husband because he was against her continuing her studies.

According to reports in The Tribune, the deceased teenager identified as Sana Gul was married to 20-year-old Aneesh Khan just two months ago. The couple had had arguments over Gul continuing her studies and the matter was resolved after the couple's families intervened.





Khan, who is a French national, was slated to return to France when he got into an argument again with Gul over the matter. He allegedly gave her some pills to make her unconscious and then shot her.

"As soon as we learnt that the suspect had obtained a ticket to leave the country, we informed all airports to stop his escape," police officials investigating the case said. While the girl's family later alleged that Khan had successfully evaded arrest and fled the country.

Devastated father of Gul, Hazrat Hussain, said, "My daughter told me about the conflicting views of her husband, but we did not know that matter could escalate and end up like this."

He added that Gul had already passed her first year exams with flying colours and had an excellent academic record. Hussain also said that he had taken a loan from an acquaintance to pay Rs 100,000 to secure her admission.

