Palestine Urges UNSC for Legal Action Against Israeli Aggression

A senior Palestinian diplomat called for action Tuesday against Israel’s policies in occupied Palestinian lands.

A photographer captured the moment U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley walked out of the United Nations chamber as Riyad Mansour (representing Palestine) began to speak on the violence after the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.



Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stressing that Israel’s increasing illegal policies and actions have worsened conditions in occupied Palestinian territories.

Remarking that the annexation of the occupied territories is Israel’s eventual aim, Mansour called on the UNSC to take concrete steps in line with international law and UN resolutions.



