Palestine Urges UNSC for Legal Action Against Israeli Aggression

Published February 17th, 2021 - 06:01 GMT
A woman reacts as Israeli security forces demolish the house of Palestinian Mohammed Cabha who has confessed to the murder of French-Israeli settler Esther Horgen, in the West Bank village of Tura al-Gharbiya near Jenin, on February 10, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Highlights
Israel’s illegal actions and policies worsen conditions in Palestine, says senior Palestinian diplomat.

A senior Palestinian diplomat called for action Tuesday against Israel’s policies in occupied Palestinian lands. 

Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stressing that Israel’s increasing illegal policies and actions have worsened conditions in occupied Palestinian territories.

Remarking that the annexation of the occupied territories is Israel’s eventual aim, Mansour called on the UNSC to take concrete steps in line with international law and UN resolutions.


