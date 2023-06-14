Palestinian women gives birth to quadruplets from smuggled sperm

ALBAWABA A Palestinian woman gave birth to four children through a smuggled sperm from her husband, Ahmed Shamali, who is imprisoned in Israeli jails.

Ahmed Shamali, a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza who has been in Israeli jails for 15 years and has 3 years left until his release.

A Palestinian woman from the Gaza Strip today revealed that she has given birth to quadruplets she conceived through sperm smuggled from her husband, who has been held in Israeli prisons for 15 years. pic.twitter.com/qx9ulsEjxN — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) June 14, 2023

The wife of the prisoner Ahmed Shamali explained that she gave birth to four children named "Abdulrahman, Rakan, Rayan, and Najah" through a sperm that was received by her husband's family at the Beit Hanoun checkpoint under medical supervision.