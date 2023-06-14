Palestinian women gives birth to quadruplets from smuggled sperm

ALBAWABA A Palestinian woman gave birth to four children through a smuggled sperm from her husband, Ahmed Shamali, who is imprisoned in Israeli jails.
Ahmed Shamali, a Palestinian prisoner from Gaza who has been in Israeli jails for 15 years and has 3 years left until his release.
The wife of the prisoner Ahmed Shamali explained that she gave birth to four children named "Abdulrahman, Rakan, Rayan, and Najah" through a sperm that was received by her husband's family at the Beit Hanoun checkpoint under medical supervision.