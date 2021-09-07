Parkour Athlete Elise Bickley is Able to Jump Over Anything

Fabolous freerunner Elise Bickley flips, swung, and always leaps to a podium.

Elise is a 16-year-old Parkour athlete from Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

She is unafraid to throw gnarly tricks like roll-bombs and double flyaways in the middle of a competition run! Her abilities and mental game are beyond her years and mad impressive for any athlete, regardless of age or gender.

Elise Bickley discovered the joy of parkour when her mum took her to try the new sport. Now she is training to face some of the best in the world.

She first started training Parkour and Freerunning when I was 11 years old and entered the first competition, Project Underground, in the same year, taking 1st place in the under 16's category.

By the time she was 13 years old, was competing on an international level at the 2017 Airwipp Challenge in Sweden, where she managed to also place 1st in the Women's finals. She continues to train and compete to the best of her ability and over the last 3 years has had the best time ever in the parkour and freerunning world.

"I’m not really sure what got me into parkour but as a child, I always used to climb on all the furniture and jump across them, and one day I found this small gymnastics gym where I found out about freerunning and started to progress at it instead of gymnastics."

Her incredible ability is taking this schoolgirl to an international level, and getting her noticed in a big way.

"When I come across something scary I always make sure that I’m certain I can do it because if you’re not 100% sure of something, there’s a chance that it could go wrong."

Currently, Elise is fitting her sport into a busy schedule along with her school work.

As for the future, Elise is hoping to continue her passion after leaving school.

The word “Parkour” comes from the French “parcours,” which literally means, “the way through,” or “the path.”

The sport originally termed Art du Deplacement, now also often referred to as Parkour or Freerunning, was founded in France in the 1980s by a group of nine young men.

The term ‘Parkour’ was first introduced by David Belle in 1998. Parkour derives from the French word Parcours meaning ‘route’ or ‘course’

Parkour is a training discipline where practitioners aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assisting equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible.