Part of The Heart of Ramos Will Always be in Egypt

At the end of his four-day trip to Hurghada, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos expressed deep love and gratitude towards Egypt for his first visit to the country, where he was warmly welcomed.

The Spanish star wrote a kind farewell in a comment on a family photo: “One of the best trips ever, now I know why everyone speaks so highly of Egypt and its people. Egypt you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Ramos also thanked his newfound friend Kamel Abu Ali, the head of the Tourism Investment Association in Hurghada, saying, “I didn’t know you personally when we arrived but now I can safely say I have met a friend.”

The football star, along with his family, thanked the Egyptian businessman for his kindness, generosity and hospitality.

Ramos and his new wife, Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio, arrived at the Egyptian resort town last Tuesday in a jet to spend their honeymoon along with their three children.





On their arrival at the five-star Dana Beach Resort, Ramos was delighted to see a huge poster of him propped at the entrance. The resort’s staff even rolled out the red carpet, on which the Real Madrid star was affectionately welcomed by his many fans.

The couple posted several pictures of themselves relaxing and spending some quality time in the middle of the sea with their children.

There was fun to be had next at the resort’s Jungle Aqua Park slide with Ramos’s two children Rubio and Sergio Jr, while Ramos took on the bigger adult slides, screaming “Oh my Goodness!” according to the National.

Numerous beach activities helped keep the kids entertained, including jet skiing as well as banana boat rides.

