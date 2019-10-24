Passenger Swigs a Whiskey to Forget Engine Failure as Others Pray! (Video)

The moment a Caracas to Miami flight was forced to return to the Dominican Republic due to an engine failure was caught on video, showing female passengers joining hands in prayer and a man chugging a massive swig of whiskey.

Swift Air Flight WA1996 was forced to go back to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo on Monday afternoon just 30 minutes after taking off.

Some passengers start praying after engine failure on a flight ftom Caracas to Miami...one guy however hits the whisky🥃 pic.twitter.com/wccUOX7X7x — Jim 🤣😳🥴🎶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@JimLeitrim) October 22, 2019

A passenger aboard the Boeing 737-400 aircraft recorded how several terrified women recited 'The Lord's Prayer' while the man took a shot for courage.

Subsequently, he handed off the bottle to another passenger.

The airplane landed in the Dominican Republic without any problems, according to Dominican outlet Listin Diario.

After mechanics addressed the engine issues, the plane took off for Miami International Airport and landed at 8:42pm local time.

The Swift Air flight was operating the Dominican Republic to Miami leg of the flight since Venezuelan operator LASER Airlines is banned from serving the United States.

In May, the Trump administration announced the suspension of commercial and cargo planes between the United States and Venezuela.





'Conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to or from that country,' according to a May 15 statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

American Airlines was the last air carrier to halt its service between the U.S. and the crisis-stricken, oil-rich country in late March.

This article has been adapted from its original source.