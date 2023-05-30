Pencil ‘gifted’ to Hitler could fetch $75,000 at auction

ALBAWABA A silver-plated pencil, once owned by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, is set to be auctioned in June, with expectations that it will sell for an estimated price ranging from $75,000 to $100,000.

The Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast would also include an original signed photograph of Hitler and a rare hand-written pardon by Queen Victoria dated to 1869 for Irish rebels convicted of treason.

A silver-plated pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler is set to go under the hammer in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/WKoOlaGITX — Belfast Live (@BelfastLive) May 30, 2023



According to the British newspaper "The Guardian," it is believed that the pencil was a gift to the Nazi leader from his partner Eva Braun on his 52nd birthday, which fell on April 20, 1941.

Karl Bennett, managing director of the auction house, stated that he expects interest from all around the world.

Bennett explained, "A significant portion of Hitler's charismatic influence during his time in power stemmed from his meticulously crafted persona as the paternal figure of the German nation, prioritizing unwavering loyalty to his country over personal relationships."