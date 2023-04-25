  1. Home
People: Expect to see lunar eclipse next week

Published April 25th, 2023
People: Expect to see lunar eclipse next week
(COMBO) This combination of images shows the progression of a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse over the skies of Tokyo on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Jot this down on your calendar!

A penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to be seen in the skies of a handful of nations across the globe on May 5, the Moscow planetarium said.

"On Friday, May 5, 2023, residents of some regions of the globe will witness an almost total eclipse of the moon," the center said in a statement carried by the Russian News Agency Tass.

"The eclipse will last 4 hours and 17 minutes, and the moon will almost completely disappear into the earth's shadow, and the edge of its northern disk will be visible to the galactic eye if the weather is clear," the statement added.

It said people in Russia, Antarctica, most of Asia, southeastern Europe, Australia, Africa, and regions of the Atlantic and Indian oceans will witness the phenomenon of the lunar eclipse on May 5.

