Petra App: The Interface of Jordan's Voice

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh on Tuesday attended the launch of the Jordanian News Agency, Petra's application, which was developed within the framework of partnership between Orange Jordan and the agency.

“Petra is the interface of national media and the voice through which Jordanians express their positions and aspirations and supporting the efforts of this prestigious national institution reflects the spirit of national responsibility,” Adaileh said.

The minister also voiced appreciation to Orange for its support to the news agency. The app was developed on the basis of “state-of-the-art” technology that supports Android and IOS.

