Petra: Flagging fortunes revived

ALBAWABA - Petra, the Rose Red city in the southern part of Jordan is back in action buzzing with tourists. The number of visitors is recording sky high figures at 147% just for January.

The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced on Wednesday this has been the highest number since 2019.

PDTRA stated in January Petra welcomed 82,937 tourists comprising 72,294 foreigners, 2,684 non-Jordanian Arabs and 7,112 Jordanians with Urdun Jannah boosting its domestic tourism programme, according to the Jordan Times.

This new Aqaba cruise terminal was construction in just 2 months when our cruise ship started docking in Aqaba.



Jordan is desert country that only depends on tourism



The Jordan dinar is more powerful than the USD because the Jordan government has promoted Tourism of Petra city pic.twitter.com/WErrkWGnxx — MR. PRESIDENT 🇮🇹 🤗 🇰🇪 (@MrObinya) January 31, 2023

Jordan's sector is a major boost to the Kingdom's economy contributing 11 percent to the Kingdom GDP in the years before 2019. Last year it has increase by 2.7 percent according to World Bank figures.

In the post-Covid-19 pandemic that caused tourism 'ghost towns' for tourists, visits to places such as Petra is booming again.

How about Petra in Jordan? The Treasury itself is a real treasure! An explorer simply can not miss this. pic.twitter.com/FXvp6TrF4p — Mrkok1984 (@mrkok1984) February 2, 2023

A recent AFP reports suggests things are turning around. "Tourism has returned and the numbers are even greater," said Bdoul, 35, wearing Bedouin garb with a red keffiyeh scarf over his long black hair, reflecting on a resurgence last year.

"At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, we did not see anyone in Petra," said Bdoul - a disaster for the town where, he said, "90 percent of people work in tourism"

But this is no more.