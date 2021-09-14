Photographers From 30 Countries In The 9th Edition of Vantage Point Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation's annual photography initiative, Vantage Point Sharjah, returns for its 9th edition this September with an exhibition featuring works by 53 photographers from 30 countries, selected from an open call that received more than 500 submissions in four categories: Conceptual, Experimental, Photojournalism and Documentary, and Staged Photography.

For the 2021 iteration, the Foundation is awarding a prize to one photographer in each category, selected by a jury consisting of Ammar Al Attar (artist), Sham Enbashi (photographer and architect), M'hammed Kilito (photographer) and Alia Al Shamsi (author and artist). The winners will be announced on the exhibition's opening day, September 18. For more information, visit sharjahart.org

The opening reception for VPS9 takes place from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on 18 September. From 19 September, the exhibition visiting hours are 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday to Thursday, and 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm on Friday. Admission is free; however, advance booking is required on site or at sharjahart.org.

Exhibiting photographers include:

Conceptual Photography:

Maha Alasaker, Kathy Anne Lim, Hayley Millar Baker, Aline Deschamps, Farheen Fatima, Gabriel Gauffre, Majid Hojati, Alaa Jaafar, Işık Kaya, Wendy Marijnissen, Sara Sallam, Hiro Tanaka and Han Shun Zhou.

Experimental Photography:

Sarah Al Ansary, Gabi Kaiser, Carolina Dutca and Valentin Sidorenko, Devashish Gaur, Sukanya Ghosh, Brian Kerrigan, Barbel Mollmann, Ziad Naitaddi, Yudha Kusama Putera, Tamara Saade, Mahmoud Talaat and Alexander Walmsley.

Photojournalism and Documentary Photography:

Reyad Abedin, Taha Ahmad, Nicola Chilton, Akash Joshi, Roger Moukarzel, Fajar Riyanto, Kristina Sergeeva, Javed Sultan and Jerzy Wierzbicki.

Staged Photography:

Khadija El Abyad, Dima Assad, Fatima Butt, Divya Cowasji, Soheila Esmaeili, Wiame Haddad, Babak Haghi, Khoula Hamad, Barry Iverson, Januario Jano, Jennifer Kisney, Sudip Maiti, Lakin Ogunbanwo, Martin T Raggio, Anja Ronacher, Oskar Schmidt, Buhlebezwe Siwani, Sandeep TK and Rob Voerman

Since its launch in 2013, Vantage Point Sharjah has focused on a variety of themes including ‘Self-Portraiture’, ‘Performance’ and ‘Architecture and Urban Landscape’. The wide range of work presented in this year’s exhibition showcases the unique and limitless possibilities of photography as a medium. Through their lens, the photographers explore the world around them, drawing from personal experiences and narratives, as well as their cultural, political and environmental conditions.

Some works reveal intimate portraits of family life and memories, while others reflect on the often troubled history and politics of their homeland. Together, the nearly 200 images on view present an evocative and inspiring insight into the life and concerns of individuals from around the world.

Accompanying this year’s edition is a series of dynamic learning programmes focused on photography for children and families as well as youth and adults. Workshops for children and families teach skills such as setting up a home studio, best practices for smartphone photography and how to use a green screen. Participants will document their world in lessons on portraiture, wildlife photography and more.

Youth and adults can develop skills in digital and analog photography, and then apply them in workshops on photojournalism, portraiture, and documenting our built and natural world. The learning programme will also offer public talks by artists and journalists.