In Pictures: Bolivia's Carnaval de Oruro

Dancers of the Waca Waca dance take part in the main parade of the Oruro carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on February 26, 2022. The Oruro carnival is declared Intangible Oral Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
In Bolivia, Carnaval de Oruro (Carnival of Oruro) is a major religious and cultural festival that is celebrated every year.
Festivities last 10 days and features embroidery and textiles, painted masks, dancing, animal sacrifice and a following feast. The main event of the celebration, however, is a walk following a four kilometer path that is repeated for twenty hours without interruption.
Thousands of people participate in Carnaval de Oruro and it has been designated by UNESCO as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity.