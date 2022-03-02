In Pictures: Bolivia's Carnaval de Oruro

In Bolivia, Carnaval de Oruro (Carnival of Oruro) is a major religious and cultural festival that is celebrated every year.

Festivities last 10 days and features embroidery and textiles, painted masks, dancing, animal sacrifice and a following feast. The main event of the celebration, however, is a walk following a four kilometer path that is repeated for twenty hours without interruption.

Thousands of people participate in Carnaval de Oruro and it has been designated by UNESCO as part of the Representative List of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Dancers of the Diablada dance take part in the main parade of the Oruro carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on February 26, 2022. The Oruro carnival is declared Intangible Oral Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

Dancers of the Ahuatiris dance take part in the main parade of the Oruro carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on February 26, 2022. The Oruro carnival is declared Intangible Oral Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

Dancers of the Incas Hijos del Sol dance take part in the main parade of the Oruro carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, on February 26, 2022. The Oruro carnival is declared Intangible Oral Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

Miners prepare llamas to enter the mine before a “Wilancha” (sacrifice of animals) ceremony to thank the “Pachamama” (Mother Earth) outside the Itos tin mine in the outskirts of Oruro, Bolivia, on February 25, 2022. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)