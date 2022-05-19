In Pictures: More Weather Disasters, Floods Hit India

As India is hit by one of the worst heatwaves in the country's history, heavy rainfall in other parts of the country are causing flooding and landslides that have killed at least 10 people including one child.

The weather disasters, which the U.N. has stated are connected to climate change, are steadily becoming more severe and more common in the country.

Throughout the week of May 16, the Indian city Bangalore and areas such as the Nagaon district were flooded, forcing citizens and animals alike to abandon their homes.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue and will exacerbate the already severe flooding and landslide risk.

A man carrying his bicycle crosses a damaged road due to flooding after heavy rains in Nagaon, Assam, on May 19, 2022. At least 10 people, including a four-year-old child, have died in floods and landslides this week after unusually heavy rains pummeled several parts of India, as forecasters warned on May 18 of more deluges. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Villagers lead their cattle to a partially flooded road after traveling on a boat through flood waters after unusually heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel make their way on a boat through flood water during a rescue operation after unusually heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

In this photo taken on May 18, 2022, people wade through a flooded street in a neighborhood following a downpour in Bangalore. (Photo by AFP)

Children make their way on a raft past homes in a flooded area after unusually heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Villagers with their goats wade along a flooded road after unusually heavy rains in Nagaon district, Assam state, on May 19, 2022. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Motorists make their way through a waterlogged road after a rain shower in Bangalore on May 18, 2022, as the Indian Meteorological Department warned of heavy rainfall in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala states in southern India. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

