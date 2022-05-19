In Pictures: More Weather Disasters, Floods Hit India
Published May 19th, 2022 - 07:23 GMT
In this photograph taken on May 16, 2022, train carriages are seen toppled over following a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, some 100 km from Silchar in Assam state. (Photo by AFP)
As India is hit by one of the worst heatwaves in the country's history, heavy rainfall in other parts of the country are causing flooding and landslides that have killed at least 10 people including one child.
The weather disasters, which the U.N. has stated are connected to climate change, are steadily becoming more severe and more common in the country.
Throughout the week of May 16, the Indian city Bangalore and areas such as the Nagaon district were flooded, forcing citizens and animals alike to abandon their homes.
The Indian Meteorological Department warned that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue and will exacerbate the already severe flooding and landslide risk.