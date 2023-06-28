In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha

ALBAWABA - Muslims worldwide have began celebrating Eid Al-Adha 2023, starting with morning mosque prayers then to animal sacrifice.

Little children have dressed their new clothes and went out to the streets shouting "Allah Akbr - God is greater" as they were eating candy and playing around.

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Muslims by Eid Al-Adha as Muslim community leaders in the United States are excpected to celebrate holiday at White House for first time in 2023.

A youth examines the teeth of a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City on June 27, 2023. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

"In the United States, we are proud to be home to millions of Muslims who enrich our nation's cultural fabric and contribute to our shared prosperity," Biden said in the statement shared by the White House.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on Twitter commemorating Eid Al-Adha. He wrote: "I sincerely congratulate the blessed Eid-al-Adha of our beloved nation."

Muslims take part in a morning prayer celebrating the feast of Eid al-Adha in Surabaya on June 28, 2023. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)

Erdoğan maintained: "I wish Eid al-Adha to bring blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity."

On Wednesday morning, Israeli police arrested a number of Palestinians who were performing Eid Al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Members of the al-Jaabary family prepare traditional sweets at their bakery ahead of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on June 26, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

About Eid Al-Adha:

Eid al-Adha, known as "Feast of Sacrifice", is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It marks the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael or Isaac, as an act of obedience to God's command.

Palestinian girls have sheep-shaped henna tattoos applied to their hands in preparation for the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on June 26, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

An Afghan child picks up a thread spool from a stack at a tailoring shop ahead of Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, at a shop in Kandahar on June 25, 2023. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)