In Pictures: Muslims' Iftar Meals from Around the World

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan, a holy month of prayer in Islam when worshippers fast from sunup to sundown.

The specific start and end date of Ramadan vary per region per year but are marked by the appearance of the crescent moon. For many regions this year Ramadan started on April 2 and will end on May 1.

After spending the day without eating or drinking, Muslims break fast after sunset with a meal known as iftar. Iftar meals usually feature a plentiful amount of food and are enjoyed alongside family and community members alike.

Mosques around the world will typically offer free iftar meals to anyone who needs or would like a meal, regardless of their religion. It's commonplace for hundreds of people to enjoy iftar meals alongside each other at mosques.

Muslim devotees break their fast along a roadside on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

Palestinian children receive free fast-breaking Iftar rations during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 4, 2022. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

Muslim devotees break their fast at the historical Badshahi Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Muslim devotees wait to break their fast at the historical Badshahi Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Palestinian Islamic waqf employees serve free fast-breaking iftar rations to families in need, in the old town of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on April 4, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Palestinian Islamic waqf employees prepare a dish for free fast-breaking iftar rations to families in need, in the old town of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on April 4, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

In this picture taken on April 3, 2022, a man arranges food plates for Muslim devotees on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore. Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds, tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

In this picture taken on April 3, 2022, a man arranges vermicelli to sell at a market on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi. Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds, tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

In this picture taken on April 3, 2022, Muslim devotees hold a food plate to break their fast outside the Mecca Masjid mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Hyderabad. Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds, tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)