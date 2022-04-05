In Pictures: Muslims' Iftar Meals from Around the World

Volunteers prepare iftar food plates for Muslim devotees before breaking their fast on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi on April 4, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan, a holy month of prayer in Islam when worshippers fast from sunup to sundown.
The specific start and end date of Ramadan vary per region per year but are marked by the appearance of the crescent moon. For many regions this year Ramadan started on April 2 and will end on May 1.
After spending the day without eating or drinking, Muslims break fast after sunset with a meal known as iftar. Iftar meals usually feature a plentiful amount of food and are enjoyed alongside family and community members alike.
Mosques around the world will typically offer free iftar meals to anyone who needs or would like a meal, regardless of their religion. It's commonplace for hundreds of people to enjoy iftar meals alongside each other at mosques.