In Pictures: See Jordan's Top Tourist Destination Wadi Rum

A camping site located between towering mountains in Wadi Rum. Wadi Rum's otherworldly beauty and scenery have routinely led it to be the filming location of major Hollywood films such as "Star Wars," "The Martian," "Lawrence of Arabia" and more. (Photo by Payton Bruni)
Wadi Rum is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jordan rivaled only by the ancient city Petra. It's a government-protected nature reserve home to Bedouin tribes who have inhabited the wadi and desert for hundreds of years.
And while the Bedouins living in Wadi Rum have passed down their traditions and culture for generations, they have also kept up with modern times and use smartphones, social media and cars like anywhere else in the world.
Many Bedouins operate camping sites and services aimed at tourists such as camel rides, jeep tours and traditional Bedouin meals. Tourism serves as major source of income for Bedouin tribes but it also brings its own set of problems. The Jordanian government website for Wadi Rum notes that off-road vehicles, litter and loss of wildlife from illegal hunting have damaged Wadi Rum's ecosystem.
To mitigate these negative effects and others, access to Wadi Rum has been restricted. To enter the desert one must coordinate a trip with a Bedouin tribe, and unlicensed vehicles are not allowed in the desert. Arranging a trip can easily be done online, however, so even though Wadi Rum is a protected area it is still very accessible to those hoping to visit.