In Pictures: See Jordan's Top Tourist Destination Wadi Rum

Wadi Rum is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jordan rivaled only by the ancient city Petra. It's a government-protected nature reserve home to Bedouin tribes who have inhabited the wadi and desert for hundreds of years.

And while the Bedouins living in Wadi Rum have passed down their traditions and culture for generations, they have also kept up with modern times and use smartphones, social media and cars like anywhere else in the world.

Many Bedouins operate camping sites and services aimed at tourists such as camel rides, jeep tours and traditional Bedouin meals. Tourism serves as major source of income for Bedouin tribes but it also brings its own set of problems. The Jordanian government website for Wadi Rum notes that off-road vehicles, litter and loss of wildlife from illegal hunting have damaged Wadi Rum's ecosystem.

To mitigate these negative effects and others, access to Wadi Rum has been restricted. To enter the desert one must coordinate a trip with a Bedouin tribe, and unlicensed vehicles are not allowed in the desert. Arranging a trip can easily be done online, however, so even though Wadi Rum is a protected area it is still very accessible to those hoping to visit.

Bedouin tribesman Nayef waiting to lead tourists on a camel ride through the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A resting camel in Jordan's Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

Bedouin tribesman Nayef leading a group on a camel ride through Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A camping site based inside the Wadi Rum protected area. Camping sites such as this vary from basic to luxury, but most are equipped with running water, electricity and in some cases Wi-Fi. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

Tourists at a camp and resting site in Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A Bedouin guide points a tourist group to a historical stone carving after explaining the history of another carving. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

Bedouin tribesmen running a tent and resting site where souvenirs are sold to tourists in Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

24-year-old Bedouin tribesman Mahmoad Zawayedah, right, resting inside a tent after leading a jeep tour through Wadi Rum. Zawayedah said he has lived in Wadi Rum his entire life. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A Bedouin tribesman riding a camel through Wadi Rum while making a call on his smartphone. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

24-year-old Bedouin tribesman Mahmoad Zawayedah looking behind his shoulder while hanging outside of a truck and driving a tour group through Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A group of tourists rest and take photos of stone carvings in Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)

A baby camel nibbles at the hand of a woman at a resting site in Wadi Rum. (Photo by Payton Bruni)