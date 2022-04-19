In Pictures: Volunteers and a 'Musaharati' Deliver Pre-Dawn Meals in Syria

During Ramadan, a dawn awakener also known as a "musaharati" in Arabic is someone who goes around neighborhoods beating a drum to wake people up before fasting starts with sunrise.

A musaharati helps people wake up and lets Muslims know they should start to eat their pre-dawn meal known as "suhur" in preparation for the hours of fasting they partake in throughout the day in Ramadan.

This tradition is practiced in predominantly Muslim countries around the world including Syria where these photos were taken. Working alongside the musaharati in this case are volunteers handing out free suhur meals to anyone who would like one.

A 'Musaharati,' one of the traditional dawn awakeners who wakes people up for the 'suhur' meal consumed before the day's fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, chants and beats a drum as behind volunteers from the charity "Violet Org" hand out suhur meal packages from their vehicle in the old city of Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib early on April 19, 2022. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

