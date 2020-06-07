Police Bust Vehicle Loaded With Expired Cosmetics in Sharjah

A vehicle loaded with expired, counterfeit cosmetics and personal care products was seized by the Sharjah Municipality during an intensified inspection campaign.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant general manager of the customer service sector, said that municipality inspection teams nabbed the vehicle which was being driven by an Asian man.

He added that the products in the vehicle were found fake, expired, or non-compliant with the prescribed health standards. Some had labels written in languages other than Arabic and English, the official pointed out. The man transporting the cosmetics and beauty products was found to be driving without a licence.



Al Suwaidi said the civic body has stepped up inspection campaigns and is keeping a stringent check on all illegal practices.

The municipality imposes penalties against violators so the offence is not repeated, he underlined. The health and safety of consumer is the top priority of the municipality and the authorities strive to protect it through daily inspection tours, Al Suwaidi said.

He urged the public to avoid buying cosmetic products without ensuring their conformity to all health standards. Consumers should also check the expiry date and information on the labels of all products, he averred.

The official warned the public against buying unknown or homemade products and the materials of unknown sources. These materials could cause skin irritation or allergy, and even cancer, he cautioned.

This article has been adapted from its original source.