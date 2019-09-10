Police Catch 18 Illegals Inside a Truck Attempting to Sneak to UAE

As many as 18 illegal workers - including several women - were nabbed as they tried to sneak into the country by hiding in a truck at Khatam Al Shakla port in Al Ain city.

Alerted about the infiltration bid, the Abu Dhabi Police swooped down on the workers and arrested them in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Customs. The police said the arrest was possible because of the coordinated effort.

"We shall never tolerate whoever tries to endanger the safety and security of the country."

Such infiltration poses a grave risk to the entire country, they added.

"Infiltration has been reportedly blamed for a number of serious crimes, including murder, robbery, and assault."

"Such illegal practices shall be dealt with zero tolerance and rooted out."

The Abu Dhabi Police spare no effort to boost security and stability nationwide in cooperation with all the bodies concerned, they underlined.

"More attention is given to verification, inspection, tracking and surveillance operations."

Cross-border infiltration is one of the key hazards that have a negative impact on the security of the nation, they affirmed.

"The UAE's economic boom and development have turned it into a lucrative target for criminals who are closely monitored by the law-enforcement bodies here."





This article has been adapted from its original source.