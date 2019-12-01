Police Officer's Matrimonial Offer Traps Wanted Criminal

A woman police officer's matrimonial offer - a ploy to trap a wanted criminal - in Madhya Pradhesh's Chhatarpur Naugaon block has earned kudos for the officer.

Balkrishna Chaubey (55) has been a headache for Madhya Pradesh police for more than three years now. His band of outlaws had been robbing unsuspecting villagers in the Chhatarpur Khajuraho belt for some time with murder and robbery cases piling up against him. He would slip into Uttar Pradesh after crime.

The Police had conducted raids in his hideout several times but were unable to nab him. Balkrishna had been absconding for several months and while in hiding sent out a message to some acquaintances to look for a bride for him.

Police sub-inspector Madhavi Agnihotri in charge of Garroli chowki of Chhatarpur Naugaon block, was assigned the task to bring him to book. Madhvi who is in her thirties, struck a unique idea and sent out her old photograph along with a matrimonial proposal through informers to Balakishan Chaubey.

Naogaon Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Srinath Singh Baghel was fascinated by Madhavi Agnihotri's idea and asked her to lead the team along with SI Atul Jha, Manoj Yadav, ASI Gyan Singh and three constables.

Balakishan was invited to the date with Madhvi on Thursday in village Bijori in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Naogaon police station area. Shortly after his arrival, Madhvi sent out a signal to the team that nabbed him before he could lay his hands on his countrymade pistol.

He was produced in the court on Friday from where he was sent to jail. Naugaon police station in-charge Baijnath Sharma said Chaubey (55) who belonged to Khama of Ajnar police station in Mahoba district has been arrested under various sections for cases of murder and robbery

